Berlin police shot dead Abdul Ballout after the Pride-day van attack that killed one and injured 29, deepening fears already driven by far-right and Islamist threats.

Berlin police shot dead 21-year-old Abdul Ballout on July 26 after a confrontation in an allotment-garden complex in Berlin-Spandau, a day after a van drove into a crowd at Christopher Street Day in Tiergarten park, killing at least one person and injuring 29 others. German authorities said the attack was believed to be an act of Islamist extremist terror.

The assault landed in a city where LGBTQ+ people have been facing pressure from more than one direction. Reporting and advocacy in 2025 and 2026 described a surge in LGBTQ+ hate crimes across Germany, rising homophobia and repeated attempts by far-right groups to target Pride events and Christopher Street Day marches with counter-demonstrations. Some events were canceled outright; others went ahead under heavy police presence and visible intimidation.

Berlin Pride itself was already under strain before the attack. Organizers had complained about a lack of funding, and critics had seized on the federal government’s decision not to fly the rainbow flag during the event. For many in Berlin’s LGBTQ+ community, the violence in Tiergarten confirmed a fear that had been building long before the vehicle reached the crowd.

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Police also said Ballout was known to authorities and had links to Islamist circles, a detail that placed the case squarely inside Germany’s wider security debate. A West Point Combating Terrorism Center analysis in May 2025 said Germany’s Islamist terror threat landscape had evolved since 2020, and recent arrests and suspected Islamic State-inspired cases have kept federal and state agencies focused on a shifting extremist threat.

That broader climate has sharpened concerns around public events that were once treated mainly as celebrations. Christopher Street Day in Berlin was halted after the attack, and the combination of Islamist violence and far-right hostility has left organizers weighing security, visibility and trust in a way that now shapes Pride planning across Germany.