Berlin Pride attack kills one, police hunt suspect in manhunt

A car struck Berlin Pride revelers near the Brandenburg Gate, killing one woman and injuring 16 as police named a 21-year-old suspect and launched a manhunt.

German police identified the suspect in the Berlin Pride attack as 21-year-old Abdul B. and warned that he may be armed and dangerous after a vehicle was driven into a crowd near the Christopher Street Day parade route in Tiergarten park, close to the Brandenburg Gate. One woman was killed and 16 other people were injured, some seriously, in the assault that broke up celebrations in the heart of the German capital.

Police released an image of Abdul B. and asked the public for help finding him as officers searched for the vehicle suspected of being used in the attack. A vehicle believed to have been involved was later found inside Tiergarten park, tightening the focus on the area where the crowd was hit shortly before 22:00 local time.

German authorities believed the attack had Islamist extremist motives, and Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said, “Everything we are seeing here indicates that we have experienced an Islamist attack.” The manhunt underscored how quickly the incident moved from a deadly crowd attack to a wider security emergency around one of Berlin’s most visible public events.

The violence landed at a sensitive moment for Pride gatherings across Europe, where security planning has increasingly been shaped by threats to large open-air events and to LGBTQ communities that already face targeted hostility. In Germany, the attack recalled previous vehicle assaults, including the 2016 Berlin truck attack and a February 2025 car-ramming in Munich that prosecutors believed may have been religiously motivated, deepening concern over the extremist threat environment that still shadows major public celebrations.