Berlin Pride attack leaves one dead, 16 injured as manhunt continues

A car rammed Berlin Pride near Tiergarten park, killing one woman and injuring 16. Police later said the suspect was shot dead after a manhunt.

A car drove into a crowd at Berlin’s Christopher Street Day parade near Tiergarten park, killing one woman and injuring 16 other people before the march was canceled. The crash happened in central Berlin, close to the Brandenburg Gate, shortly before 22:00 local time.

Police said some of the injured were in serious or life-threatening condition. Berlin officers issued a wanted notice for the driver and launched an intensive manhunt after the vehicle plowed into the Pride crowd. Authorities later said they believed the suspect was tied to Berlin’s Islamist scene and may have been armed and dangerous.

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned the assault as “heinous,” while Berlin mayor Kai Wegner called it “an attack on our free and open-minded society.” The attack struck one of Berlin’s biggest annual LGBTQ events, a march usually marked by celebration and visibility in the German capital.

Early reporting said police believed a white vehicle had been used. German authorities later said they had identified the suspect as an Islamist and were seeking his arrest. Later reports said the suspect was shot and killed in a police operation.

Source: reuters.com

The scene near Tiergarten and the Brandenburg Gate underscored how quickly a large public event can turn into an emergency when a vehicle reaches a dense crowd. Christopher Street Day had drawn thousands to the city center, and the cancellation of the march left the area under a heavy police presence as officers searched for answers and secured the route.

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The attack raised urgent questions about event protection for LGBTQ gatherings in Europe, where Pride celebrations are both highly visible and, at times, exposed to serious security threats. In Berlin, the scale of the crowd, the location near major landmarks and the speed of the vehicle attack showed how thin the margin can be between a festive march and a mass-casualty scene.