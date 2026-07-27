Berlin Pride attack suspect killed after vehicle ramming, knife clash with police

A 21-year-old man who had tried to join ISIS was killed after ramming a car into Berlin Pride crowds and then rushing police with a blade.

Berlin police shot dead the suspect in the Pride attack in a Berlin suburb after he rushed toward officers with a knife or blade, ending a nationwide hunt that followed the assault near Christopher Street Day and Tiergarten park.

German prosecutors said the man, identified in reports as Abdul Ballout or Abdul B., had previously tried to join the Islamic State group. He was a 21-year-old German citizen with Lebanese roots who had already been sentenced to prison before his release from detention in May on a suspended sentence.

Police said the attack began when a vehicle drove into a crowd near the Pride parade route in Berlin. Early reports said at least one woman was killed and at least 16 other people were injured, some seriously, as emergency crews and police moved into the area near Tiergarten park.

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Authorities initially mounted a nationwide search for the suspect before locating him in the Berlin suburb where the confrontation with police ended in gunfire. Reports said investigators had linked him to Berlin’s Islamist scene or to Islamic circles, deepening scrutiny of how a man with that background was able to reach one of the city’s largest public gatherings.

The attack landed at the center of Berlin’s Christopher Street Day celebrations, a major annual event for LGBTQ+ visibility and protest. Parts of the festivities were canceled after the violence, while police and emergency personnel remained on scene in the wake of the ramming and the fatal clash with officers.

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The case is set to sharpen attention on the narrow space between criminal supervision, public safety planning and the legal limits that can shape release decisions. The fact that the suspect had already been convicted, then freed in May under a suspended sentence, places renewed focus on how warning signs tied to extremist sympathies were handled before the attack reached the Pride route.