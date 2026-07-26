Berlin Pride car attack suspect killed after Islamist terror attack

A car slammed into Berlin’s Christopher Street Day parade, killing one woman and injuring at least 16 people before police shot dead the 21-year-old suspect.

German authorities said on Sunday that police shot and killed Abdul Ballout, the 21-year-old suspect in the car-ramming attack on Berlin’s Christopher Street Day parade. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt called the assault an “Islamist terrorist attack,” after investigators said they believed the motive was Islamist extremist ideology.

The attack hit crowds near Tiergarten park and the Brandenburg Gate on Saturday night, shortly before 22:00 local time, as the Pride march moved through central Berlin. One woman was killed. Police said at least 16 people were injured, while another account put the figure at at least 29.

Berlin police had issued a wanted notice for Ballout and warned the public not to approach him because he may have been armed and dangerous. Germany’s Interior Ministry identified him as a German citizen with Lebanese roots as investigators mounted a major manhunt after the attack.

Christopher Street Day is one of Europe’s largest LGBTQ+ events, and the violence struck at one of the city’s most visible public gatherings. The route through Tiergarten and past the Brandenburg Gate placed the attack in a dense, highly symbolic stretch of central Berlin, where police often face the challenge of securing large crowds without closing off the city center entirely.

The combination of a suspected extremist motive, a mass-casualty vehicle attack and the death of a suspect in police gunfire is likely to intensify scrutiny of how Germany protects Pride marches and other open-air events. For Berlin, the case now turns on the investigation into Ballout’s motive, how he reached the parade route, and whether security planning was adequate for a celebration that draws international attention and huge crowds each year.