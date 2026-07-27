Berlin Pride suspect had prior ISIS bid, prosecutors say

A 21-year-old accused in Berlin’s Pride attack had already tried to join ISIS and served under two years in prison, raising new questions about missed warning signs.

German prosecutors said the 21-year-old suspect in Berlin’s deadly Pride attack had previously sought to join the Islamic State group, a case that ended with a prison sentence of less than two years before the van-ramming on July 25. The attack killed at least one woman and injured 16 people as Christopher Street Day celebrations unfolded in the German capital.

The earlier conviction has put the focus on how a man police described as known to authorities and linked to Islamist circles in Berlin moved from an ISIS-related case to a new mass-casualty attack. Berlin police issued a wanted notice after the crash, and officers later shot the suspect dead in a Berlin suburb on July 26.

The attack hit a moment of high visibility for Berlin’s LGBTQ+ community, with crowds gathered for the city’s annual Pride march near the center of the city. The crash forced the cancellation of the celebrations and a concert, turning a festive day into a security and public-safety crisis that now reaches into Germany’s counterterrorism system.

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Berlin mayor Kai Wegner called the assault “an attack on our free and open-minded society.” The statement captured how quickly the case has widened beyond the immediate crime scene to questions about sentencing, post-release monitoring and whether warning signs attached to a prior extremist conviction were enough to prevent another attack.

The suspect’s 2025 conviction for trying to join ISIS is central to that debate. Prosecutors said he had already been through the criminal system for an Islamic State-related offense, yet the punishment was short enough that he was back in the community before the July attack. That timeline is now colliding with scrutiny over how Germany tracks extremist offenders after prison and how well police and prosecutors share risk information when suspects remain connected to radical networks.

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The investigation also sits against the broader backdrop of Berlin’s Pride procession, one of the city’s largest annual public events, where police, emergency crews and city officials had to respond to violence in the middle of a major civic gathering. With the suspect dead and the attack’s toll still being assessed, the case is shifting toward the state institutions that handled his first extremism case and the safeguards that failed to stop the next one.