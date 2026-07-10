Bernanke joins Anthropic oversight trust as AI governance grows

Ben Bernanke joined Anthropic’s Long-Term Benefit Trust, a body with power to help shape the company’s board and its AI governance.

Anthropic added former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke to its Long-Term Benefit Trust on July 9, putting a longtime crisis manager at the center of one of the AI industry’s most unusual oversight structures. Bernanke, now a Distinguished Fellow at the Brookings Institution, joined Neil Buddy Shah, Richard Fontaine and Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar on a body that Anthropic says can ultimately appoint and remove a majority of its board.

The move matters because Anthropic has built the trust as more than a ceremonial panel. The company says the Long-Term Benefit Trust is independent of management and investors, and that trustees have no equity, do not share in profits and are paid only for their time and service. Anthropic says the members are chosen for broad expertise, and that the trust exists to keep the company aligned with its public benefit mission over the long term.

Bernanke said in a statement that the potential of artificial intelligence is "enormous" and that how it turns out depends partly on the institutions people build around it. That language fits the role Anthropic is asking the trust to play: not as a day-to-day product manager, but as a check on whether a fast-growing AI company stays tied to its stated mission as commercial pressure builds. Bernanke led the Federal Reserve from 2006 to 2014, including through the 2008 global financial crisis, giving the appointment the flavor of a credibility test for AI self-governance.

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Anthropic first publicly described the Long-Term Benefit Trust on September 19, 2023, calling it an attempt to fine-tune corporate governance around the long-term opportunities and risks of transformative AI. The structure has already affected board control. On April 14, 2026, Anthropic said trust-appointed directors became a majority of the board after the appointment of Novartis chief executive Vas Narasimhan. With Bernanke now added, the company is signaling that its governance model is intended to carry real weight, even as the central question remains how much outside expertise can restrain a company under pressure to move quickly and scale aggressively.