Bernardo Silva highlights Manchester City resilience in comeback win

Bernardo Silva praised Manchester City’s fightback after a comeback win, but his warning was clear: the mistakes behind it could be costly against stronger opponents.

Bernardo Silva said Manchester City’s comeback win showed the kind of resilience that has carried the club through difficult moments, but he also pointed to the errors that forced the team to dig itself out of trouble. The 31-year-old’s message carried extra weight because this was part of a closing chapter at the Etihad Stadium, where his final months have been marked by the reality that his nine-year stay is ending.

Manchester City confirmed on April 16, 2026 that Silva would leave at the end of the 2025/26 season, and later said on June 17 that his next club would be Real Madrid. The move closes a run that began in 2017, when Silva arrived in Manchester and went on to become one of Pep Guardiola’s most reliable midfielders across 460 appearances, 76 goals and 20 major trophies.

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That record gives context to his assessment of the team’s latest recovery. Manchester City won the match after going behind, but Silva’s own words made the performance feel less like proof of perfection than a reminder that title ambitions leave little margin for repeated self-inflicted damage. A side that wants to keep winning in the Premier League cannot keep asking for comebacks against opponents who punish lapses more ruthlessly than the one it faced here.

Silva’s departure has also given his last appearances a sharper emotional edge. In a farewell interview published by the club, he said he would support City “for the rest of my life,” a line that matched the public commitment he had already shown in his final season. The club has described his exit as the end of a nine-year stay in Manchester, and his numbers show why that period mattered so much: durability, output and medals in a team built around sustained pressure.

Кирилл Венедиктов via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

For Manchester City, the comeback offered evidence of character. Silva’s warning offered something more useful: resilience can keep a season alive, but structural mistakes eventually meet a stronger opponent.