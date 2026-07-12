Beshear presses McConnell to fully explain hospital recovery

Beshear told McConnell to “fully update Kentuckians” as his hospital recovery stretched on with no diagnosis.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear sent Mitch McConnell a July 8 letter asking the senator to “fully update Kentuckians” on his health and whether he can continue to serve. Beshear framed the request as a matter of public transparency for an elected official whose condition affects an office of major power, and the letter was addressed to McConnell at the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington.

McConnell is continuing his recovery in a hospital. No diagnosis or reason for his admission has been given. His hospitalization was confirmed on June 14, two days after he voted on two Senate roll calls, and his staff has not filled in the basic details that would explain how long he may remain away from the Capitol.

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EMS dispatch audio released July 1 referenced an “unconscious” person at McConnell’s Washington home and CPR in progress. Video from the morning of June 14 showed a person being wheeled on a stretcher toward an ambulance outside McConnell’s house.

United States Senate via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

McConnell is 84 and the third-oldest sitting senator, behind Chuck Grassley and Bernie Sanders. He is also the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history, having led the Senate Republican Conference from 2007 to 2025. McConnell has had freezing spells in 2023, a concussion and fractured rib after a fall that same year, a hospital stay in February 2025 for flu-like symptoms, and another fall in October 2024. He is expected to leave office in January 2027, and Republican Andy Barr will face Democrat Charles Booker in November to succeed him.