Bessent says U.S. will do whatever it takes to support Japan

Bessent said Washington would do “whatever it takes” to support Japan after rare joint yen intervention. The yen had already jumped to the lower 157s against the dollar.

Scott Bessent said Washington would do “whatever it takes” to support Japan, a blunt signal that the U.S. sees strain in the yen as more than a market nuisance. In a Tuesday Squawk Box interview, the Treasury secretary said U.S. help would back Japan’s push to stabilize its currency in a way that helps “the American economy and the American taxpayer,” two days after he confirmed Treasury had joined Japan’s finance authorities in intervention.

The remark landed after a series of moves that turned a fast-moving currency scare into coordinated policy action. A Reuters photograph on July 31 showed a note in front of Bessent reading “To Do: Buy Japanese Yen (JPY) $5-10 bil,” and the U.S. Treasury bought yen on Friday to support the battered currency. By August 3, Japan and the United States had carried out a coordinated yen-buying intervention, the first joint move of its kind since 2011, and Japan’s finance ministry said it would not hesitate to take further action if needed.

Markets reacted quickly. The yen briefly surged to the lower 157 level against the U.S. dollar after authorities stepped in, underscoring how sensitive the currency had become to official action. Bessent was also ready to repeat the joint intervention and pressed for a larger Federal Reserve backstop through the Fed’s Foreign and International Monetary Authorities repo facility, a sign that Washington was thinking not just about one-off support but about the broader plumbing behind dollar funding and currency stability.

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That matters for U.S. consumers and investors because stress in Japan can spill into Treasury markets, the dollar-yen relationship and the price of imported goods. Japan is one of the world’s largest creditor nations and a crucial strategic ally, so volatility there can ripple through global capital flows, inflation expectations and corporate planning. A prolonged yen slide can complicate the Bank of Japan’s effort to normalize policy, while also feeding imported inflation and raising costs for Japanese households and firms that sit in trans-Pacific supply chains.

For Washington, Bessent’s language suggested that Japan’s stability had become strategically essential. The rare joint intervention showed that the Trump administration was prepared to use official firepower to push back against disorderly moves in the yen, and Bessent’s promise signaled that more coordinated action could follow if the currency came under renewed pressure.