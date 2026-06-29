BET Awards 2026 celebrates 25 years with Druski debut and major honors

Druski’s hosting debut led a 25th-anniversary BET Awards night that paired major honors for Lauryn Hill, Teyana Taylor and Sylvia Rhone with a crowded red carpet.

Druski made his debut as BET Awards host as the 2026 ceremony marked 25 years of the show at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. BET framed the June 28 event as a milestone for an awards show that began June 19, 2001, at Paris Las Vegas, where Steve Harvey and Cedric the Entertainer hosted and Whitney Houston received the first Lifetime Achievement Award.

The anniversary carried through the night’s biggest honors. Lauryn Hill received the inaugural Living Legend Icon Award, Teyana Taylor was named the inaugural Icon of the Year, and music executive Sylvia Rhone received the Ultimate Icon Award. BET also pointed to the show’s long run at the Peacock Theater, where the awards have been staged since 2013, as part of the ceremony’s place in Black entertainment culture.

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Before the broadcast, the red carpet and pre-show worked as a high-visibility preview of how BET continues to package Black celebrity for a broad audience. Bow Wow, Rick Ross, Amaya Espinal, Lizzo, Cardi B, Doja Cat and Jaafar Jackson were among the names on the carpet, while the pre-show was handled by Rocsi Diaz, Bow Wow, Jason Lee, Loren LoRosa, Tierra Marsh and Brian McIntosh. Coverage also singled out looks from Janet Jackson and Doechii, underscoring how the night blended legacy stars with current chart and culture figures.

The rollout around the telecast showed how much BET has expanded its reach. The June 28 broadcast aired live on BET and across BET Her, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Logo TV, Paramount Network, VH1, CMT and TV Land, turning the event into a multi-channel showcase for music, fashion and image-making. That broad distribution gave the red carpet and the stage equal weight as signals of what Black mainstream stardom looks like right now.

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BET said the awards are decided by a roughly 500-member voting academy of industry and media insiders. The network also said Beyoncé entered the 2026 show with the all-time lead of 36 wins and 102 nominations, while Kendrick Lamar had already won Best Male Hip Hop Artist eight times and was chasing another record. Cardi B led the 2026 nominations with six, adding to a night that kept the focus on who holds power, who gets framed as an icon and who gets placed at the center of the culture.