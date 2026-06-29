BET Awards 2026 streams live with Druski hosting and honors ahead

Druski became the youngest BET Awards host as the 2026 show streamed live from Los Angeles, with Lauryn Hill and Teyana Taylor honored and Cardi B leading nominees.

The BET Awards returned live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles with a broad national reach, airing Sunday, June 28, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT across BET, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Fubo. A red-carpet pre-show started at 5:30 p.m. ET, turning “Culture’s Biggest Night” into a multiplatform broadcast built for cable households and streaming viewers alike.

Druski hosted the ceremony and became the youngest host in BET Awards history, giving the show a generational shift that matched its lineup of longtime icons and newer stars. The night also honored Lauryn Hill and Teyana Taylor, two artists whose work has helped shape Black music, style and performance across multiple eras. Performers included Cardi B, Doechii, Jill Scott, Queen Latifah and Tems, a roster that linked rap, R&B and global Afrobeats reach on one stage.

Cardi B led the nominations with six, including Album of the Year, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Video Director of the Year and Viewer’s Choice Award. That nomination lead placed her at the center of a ceremony that balanced awards momentum with tribute and performance, keeping the focus on artists who move both the charts and the culture conversation.

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The broadcast also reflected BET’s wider distribution strategy. In addition to BET’s main channel and the streaming services listed in its watch guide, the awards were carried on CMT, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount, VH1 and Comedy Central. That channel mix widened the show’s audience far beyond BET’s core viewers and underscored how the ceremony now travels across cable, streaming and shared media ecosystems.

Connie Orlando, BET’s executive vice president of specials, music programming and music strategy, served as executive producer. Jesse Collins Entertainment produced the show, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay also serving as executive producers. The production team kept the 2026 ceremony anchored in a format that has long made the BET Awards a national marker for Black entertainment, while the expanded distribution gave the show a larger platform at a time when audience attention is increasingly scattered across services.