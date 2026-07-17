Bethesda union hits out after Xbox layoffs and Fallout tease

Xbox's 3,200-job reset collided with a Fallout tease, and Bethesda's union said thousands were cut, including many at its own studio.

Microsoft’s planned cut of around 3,200 Xbox jobs over the next year landed beside Bethesda’s latest Fallout tease, a combination that sharpened scrutiny of the company’s franchise strategy. Todd Howard said Fallout is the franchise “that we're doing the most in right now,” even as the cuts reached deep into the studios expected to carry Xbox’s next wave of games.

Bethesda Game Studios’ union said on July 6, 2026 that Microsoft had laid off “thousands,” including “MANY” at Bethesda Game Studios. In the same statement, the union said “with over 10k developers already cut from previous rounds” the company still treated the latest reductions as acceptable, and described the cycle as a “stressful annual routine” driven by “ever-greater profits.”

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The layoffs were part of a broader Xbox overhaul that also hit Bethesda and ZeniMax hard, with affected studios including Obsidian Entertainment, id Software, Bethesda and ZeniMax Online Studios. Microsoft’s restructuring was also described as reaching 4,800 jobs across the wider gaming business, underscoring how aggressively the company is tightening costs while it leans on a smaller number of major properties.

Photo by Imthiyaz Syed

Photo by Nicholas Mageras

That makes the Fallout messaging more than a routine promotional beat. Howard was coy about possible Fallout New Vegas or Fallout 3 remaster projects, leaving the franchise’s next major installment still framed as a long-term project after The Elder Scrolls VI. The emphasis on Fallout, The Elder Scrolls and other proven names suggests Xbox is concentrating its bets on the biggest intellectual property it owns, even as the layoffs raise questions about how stable the studios behind those games can be over the next year.