Beyoncé buys out LVMH stake in SirDavis whisky brand

Beyoncé took full control of SirDavis after LVMH sold its stake, giving her sole command of a whisky line launched just two years ago.

Beyoncé took full control of the SirDavis whisky brand after LVMH sold its stake to her, handing the singer and entrepreneur sole ownership of a business launched only in 2024. LVMH confirmed the sale, and the deal terms were not disclosed.

SirDavis is an American whisky brand that began as a collaboration between Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Moët Hennessy, LVMH’s wine and spirits division. Beyoncé launched the whiskey line with Moët Hennessy in August 2024, making the brand one of the more visible celebrity entries into the premium spirits market before it had even reached its third year.

The buyout gives Beyoncé direct control over a venture that sits at the center of luxury branding and alcohol sales, where celebrity recognition can open doors but long-term success depends on distribution, consumer trust and a distinct identity. With LVMH no longer holding a stake, Beyoncé can steer SirDavis’s marketing, expansion and product decisions without sharing ownership authority with a large luxury group.

The move also fits a wider pattern in celebrity-backed consumer brands, where founders sometimes seek more equity once a product has proven viable. That approach can increase the upside if the brand grows, but it also puts more risk on the founder if the business fails to scale. For LVMH, the sale reduces its role in a brand that is still young and still defining its position in a crowded premium whisky category.

The transaction underscores how much ownership matters in celebrity liquor deals. Beyoncé is not just lending her name to SirDavis; she now controls the asset outright, a shift that gives her more leverage in a market where image, supply, and shelf space all shape whether a spirits brand becomes a lasting business.