Beyoncé joins Jay-Z on stage as Yankee Stadium anniversary shows begin

Beyoncé cut Jay-Z’s hair in a pre-show clip, then joined him at Yankee Stadium as Blue Ivy Carter played piano and the anniversary run opened with surprise star power.

Beyoncé turned the opening night of Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium anniversary run into a tightly staged family spectacle, joining him on stage after appearing in a pre-show clip where she cut his hair. Blue Ivy Carter also made a surprise appearance and played piano, giving the first of two anniversary concerts a multigenerational frame that went well beyond a standard nostalgia set.

The show was the first half of a two-night run announced by Roc Nation and the New York Yankees: “JAY-Z 30” on Friday, July 10, 2026, to mark the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, and “JAY-Z 25” on Saturday, July 11, 2026, to mark the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. Jay-Z’s debut album, released on June 25, 1996, through Roc-A-Fella Records and Priority Records, became the commercial and cultural anchor for a night built to extend the album’s shelf life another generation.

That strategy was visible in the guest list as much as the staging. Nas, Alicia Keys, Memphis Bleek and Jaz-O were among the names tied to the opening night, a roster that linked Jay-Z’s Brooklyn origins to the circle of artists who helped define his early career. The crowd was sold out, turning the evening into both a ticketed event and a public reaffirmation of Jay-Z’s New York identity at one of the city’s biggest sports stages.

TLK in 3 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Alicia Keys closed the show with “Empire State of Mind,” the song she and Jay-Z previously performed at Yankee Stadium during the 2009 World Series period. That return to the same venue gave the song a built-in sense of continuity, connecting a late-2000s New York anthem to a 2026 celebration of the albums that helped build Jay-Z’s catalog. Beyoncé’s presence also carried another layer of association, since reporting around the show noted that she filled a role previously linked to Mary J. Blige, folding another era-defining artist into the anniversary framing.

Roc Nation said the celebration would continue beyond Yankee Stadium, including a finale event called “Extra Innings.” With one night dedicated to Reasonable Doubt and the next to The Blueprint, the run turned two milestone albums into a larger branded rollout built around surprise appearances, family staging and the durable commercial value of nostalgia.