Bhavin Turakhia backs Neo, an AI work platform to challenge Microsoft and Google

Bhavin Turakhia has put $30 million of his own money into Neo, betting AI can rebuild office software from scratch and pry users from Microsoft and Google.

Bhavin Turakhia has put $30 million of his own money into Neo, an AI-native work platform built to compete with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. The 46-year-old serial entrepreneur, who co-founded Directi, Radix, Titan and Zeta, is making Neo his fifth venture and his most direct challenge yet to entrenched enterprise software.

Neo combines project management, documents, file storage and AI in a single product, with Turakhia arguing that the software stack should be built around generative AI rather than retrofitted with chatbots. He has described the platform as model-agnostic, so enterprises can switch between AI models instead of being locked to one provider. The goal is to make AI an active participant in day-to-day work, not a separate assistant employees open on the side.

The company has already used Neo internally across Turakhia’s businesses, including Zeta, for several months. Its first commercial push is aimed at mid-sized businesses, especially knowledge workers in technology, consulting and professional services. Neo plans an external launch in August and a public release in January, setting up an early test of whether businesses will adopt a new AI-first workspace rather than keep layering AI tools onto systems they already trust.

That adoption hurdle is the central challenge. Office software is not just a product category; it is embedded in email, documents, calendars, storage, permissions and company workflows. Replacing those habits is harder than adding AI features to existing suites, and enterprise buyers will want proof on security, control and reliability before moving core work to a new platform. Neo is therefore less a branding contest than a question of switching costs and operational trust.

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Turakhia has said even 2% to 5% market share would be larger than anything he has built so far. The scale of the competition explains why that target still looks ambitious. Microsoft said FY2025 revenue reached $281.7 billion, with Microsoft 365 consumer subscribers at 89.0 million and the Productivity and Business Processes segment generating $29.9 billion in one quarter of fiscal 2025. Alphabet said annual revenue passed $400 billion for the first time in 2025, while Google Cloud ended the year at an annual run rate above $70 billion.

Those numbers show the market Neo is walking into: one dominated by companies with global distribution, deep enterprise relationships and products already wired into corporate work. Turakhia’s bet is that generative AI creates a rare opening to rebuild that stack from the ground up before the incumbents fully adapt.