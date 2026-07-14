BHP workers at Port Hedland set to strike after talks fail

Hundreds of BHP workers at Port Hedland will strike for eight hours after talks failed, hitting a hub that moves about $80 million of iron ore a day.

Hundreds of workers at BHP’s Port Hedland iron ore operations will walk off the job on Thursday after a five-hour bargaining session failed to produce a deal, setting up an eight-hour stoppage at one of the world’s biggest export hubs. The shutdown will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time and comes as the site routes around $80 million worth of iron ore a day.

The Combined BHP Ports Union said the workers and their elected representatives held a five-hour bargaining session but did not reach agreement. The union said it would proceed with protected industrial action on Thursday, July 16, after six months of talks over a four-year labor deal.

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The dispute lands at an awkward moment for BHP, which is due to report quarterly results on Thursday as well. BHP said it was disappointing that the unions had decided to move ahead with the planned action, but added that it had plans in place to ensure operations could safely continue.

Port Hedland is one of the most important iron ore export hubs in the world, which gives even a short stoppage outsized weight in commodity markets. An eight-hour interruption may not threaten the mine’s long-run output on its own, but it can affect shipment timing, create noise around supply reliability and feed through to expectations for steelmaking costs and broader raw-material pricing.

Photo by Dapur Melodi

The strike is also notable for its scale. Reuters described it as the largest industrial action at BHP’s operations in at least three decades, a sign that labor tensions are sharpening inside a resource sector that has posted huge profits in recent years. For BHP and other iron ore producers in Western Australia, the dispute suggests workers are testing how far they can push for better conditions in a market built on steady exports and uninterrupted port operations.

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Negotiations are set to resume on Tuesday, July 21, leaving open the possibility that the conflict remains contained rather than escalating into a longer shutdown. But with Port Hedland moving such a large volume of ore each day, the cost of even a brief disruption extends well beyond the port itself.