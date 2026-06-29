Biden calls Trump a loser over Reflecting Pool, arch plans

Biden turned a Maryland gala into a broadside against Trump’s Reflecting Pool work, calling the president a “loser” and his plans “vanity projects.”

Joe Biden used a rare public speech in Hanover, Maryland, to call Donald Trump a “loser” and attack his Washington construction plans as “vanity projects.” Speaking at the Maryland Democratic Party’s annual gala at Maryland Live! casino, Biden singled out the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation, a proposed White House ballroom and a planned triumphal arch.

Gov. Wes Moore introduced Biden before the crowd of Democratic donors and activists gathered for the party’s “Fight Back & Win” fundraiser. The timing sharpened the political edge of the remarks: Biden spoke on the second anniversary of his June 27, 2024 debate with Trump, a moment that has become a defining reference point in the two men’s bitter rivalry.

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Biden did not frame the fight as a technical dispute over landscaping or architecture. He cast Trump’s second-term agenda as an exercise in image-making and self-regard, saying the projects reflected “narcissism and incompetence” and were “embarrassing to the country.” In Biden’s telling, the issue was not whether the capital should be renovated, but whether those changes served the public or simply burnished Trump’s personal brand.

That argument gave the Reflecting Pool and the surrounding construction a symbolism far larger than concrete and stone. The pool sits beside the Lincoln Memorial in one of the nation’s most recognizable civic spaces, while Trump’s broader plans include a 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom and a 250-foot triumphal arch. Together, the projects have become a proxy fight over patriotism, public space and what a presidential legacy should look like in Washington.

David Lienemann via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Biden’s language made clear that he sees the construction push as a test of values as much as aesthetics. Trump’s supporters have presented the projects as statements of grandeur and renewal; Biden used the same backdrop to portray them as vanity and overreach. In a city where monuments are never just monuments, the Reflecting Pool fight now sits at the center of a larger struggle over who gets to define the capital’s public meaning.