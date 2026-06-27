Bielsa ends World Cup run with harsh self-criticism after Uruguay exit

Bielsa closed Uruguay’s World Cup with self-blame after a 1-0 loss to Spain, saying the squad should have taken 7 points.

Marcelo Bielsa closed Uruguay’s World Cup run with a rare public verdict on his own failure after the side fell 1-0 to Spain and exited in the group stage. Local coverage said Bielsa went further than describing disappointment, saying Uruguay “deberíamos haber conseguido 7 puntos” and that, after three years in charge, “no le dejé nada al fútbol uruguayo.”

That assessment lands harder because Bielsa’s project had already been shaped by major selection calls before the tournament began. He left Luis Suárez out of the 26-man squad despite Suárez’s status as Uruguay’s record scorer with 69 goals, and he spent 72 minutes answering questions at the Complejo Celeste on June 1, 2026, hours after announcing his list. Uruguay then traveled on June 9 to Playa del Carmen, where it set up camp for a buildup Bielsa said had been shortened by calendar changes and the accumulation of international competitions.

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The tournament itself exposed the pressure points inside that plan. Uruguay opened against Saudi Arabia on June 15 in Miami at 7 p.m., then entered a group that also included Cape Verde and Spain. Even so, the loss to Spain carried extra sting because Cape Verde did not win a match, leaving Uruguay eliminated despite a path that looked manageable on paper.

Fernando Muslera’s place in the final stretch became another focus of scrutiny. The 40-year-old goalkeeper, described locally as the first Uruguayan to be called to five World Cups, arrived at the decisive match under criticism for earlier errors, and coverage in Uruguay said Muslera asked to be taken off at halftime against Spain. Bielsa also addressed the substitution directly after the exit, a detail that sharpened questions about how much control he kept over a game that had already turned tense before kickoff.

Alejandro Vásquez Núñez via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The internal mood was hardly calm. Uruguayan journalists reported that the players asked Bielsa to come out against Spain with a response-based tactical approach, and that the coach gave them a long reply. That exchange, paired with the selection of Muslera and the absence of Suárez, leaves Bielsa’s World Cup not just as an elimination, but as a test that exposed where his authority held and where it broke down when the margin disappeared.