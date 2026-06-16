Bielsa laments Uruguay's missed chance after 1-1 World Cup debut

Bielsa said Uruguay deserved more than a 1-1 draw, but missed chances and a slow first half left the World Cup opener feeling like two points lost.

Marcelo Bielsa walked away from Uruguay’s World Cup debut with a familiar split verdict: the performance created enough to win, but the scoreboard refused to cooperate. Uruguay and Saudi Arabia finished 1-1 in Miami Gardens, Florida, after Abdulelah Al-Amri struck in the 41st minute and Maxi Araújo answered in the 80th, leaving Group H open on a day that already delivered another surprise.

Bielsa said Uruguay, the “Celeste,” merited victory, and his criticism centered on two different matches inside one game. He was unhappy with the first 45 minutes, when Uruguay did not execute cleanly enough, and he lamented the lack of finishing touch after the break, even as his side controlled the second half and pushed Saudi Arabia deep into its own end.

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The late pressure almost turned the draw into a comeback win. Brian Rodríguez curled one effort wide, while Mohammed Al-Owais preserved Saudi Arabia’s point with excellent saves from Nicolás de la Cruz and Federico Valverde in stoppage time. Uruguay generated the clearer chances after halftime, but the final pass and the final shot never matched the volume of possession or Bielsa’s aggressive attacking ideas.

The result carried added weight because Uruguay arrived in Miami late on June 14 after a travel disruption from Mexico caused by documentation problems. That pre-match setback fed into the pressure surrounding a team making its 15th FIFA World Cup appearance and its fifth straight since returning to the tournament with a memorable fourth-place finish in South Africa in 2010. Bielsa, appointed on May 15, 2023, remains under scrutiny in the biggest moments, and this opener again framed the central question around his project: whether Uruguay’s chance creation is proof of progress, or whether poor finishing remains the flaw that can undo them when margins narrow.

Photo by Tim Mossholder

For Saudi Arabia, the draw blunted what could have been a damaging opening defeat. For Uruguay, it was a rescue job that still felt like a missed opportunity, with Spain, Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay now leaving Group H balanced on fine margins from the start.