Bielsa shrugs off viral World Cup photoshoot, says I’m not a model

Bielsa stared at the floor for FIFA’s World Cup photoshoot, then dismissed the fuss with: “I’m not a model.”

Marcelo Bielsa turned FIFA’s pre-match media chore into a small act of defiance, standing in the official World Cup photoshoot with his eyes fixed on the floor instead of the camera. When asked about the viral clip, the Uruguay coach brushed it aside with a line that fit his reputation as football’s great anti-performer: “I’m not a model.”

The moment came before Uruguay’s Group H opener against Saudi Arabia at Miami Stadium, a Match 13 kickoff in Miami at 22:00 on 15 June 2026. The images of the 70-year-old coach refusing to play along spread quickly across social media and became one of the tournament’s first talking points, even before the football settled the score on the pitch.

AI-generated illustration

Uruguay and Saudi Arabia finished 1-1. Saudi Arabia struck first through Abdulelah Al Amri in the 41st minute, and Uruguay rescued a point late through Maxi Araujo in the 80th minute. That result underlined how little the photoshoot episode had to do with results, and how much it reflected Bielsa’s long-running discomfort with football’s branding machine.

Bielsa has coached Uruguay since 2023, and this is his third World Cup as a national-team manager after Argentina in 2002 and Chile in 2010. Uruguay reached the 2026 finals by beating Peru 3-0 on 5 September 2025, a qualifying run that sharpened expectations around a squad now built around names such as Federico Valverde, José María Giménez, Fernando Muslera, Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani. FIFA has also highlighted Bielsa as a coach who has adapted to Uruguayan football culture since taking charge, a reminder that his methods have changed the team even if his public manner has not.

Alejandro Vásquez Núñez via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

That is why the photoshoot landed so strongly. Bielsa has spent decades cultivating an image as “El Loco,” a coach more interested in the game’s structure, detail and discipline than in the spectacle that surrounds it. His refusal to look at the lens was not a random flourish. It was a familiar Bielsa signal that there are limits to what he considers part of a manager’s job, even at a World Cup built as much around presentation as performance.