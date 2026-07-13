Big banks kick off earnings season as inflation data looms

Big banks will open earnings season before the bell Tuesday, alongside June CPI, in a week that could reset bets on inflation and the Fed.

Five of the biggest U.S. banks will report second-quarter results before the market opens Tuesday, putting JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs at the center of a week that also brings the June Consumer Price Index. The pairing gives investors a read on corporate health and inflation at the same time, with bank guidance likely to matter as much as the headline earnings figures.

Net interest margins, loan demand, credit quality and management commentary on consumers and the broader economy will show whether credit conditions are holding up or beginning to fray. Bank results often signal spending, borrowing and delinquency trends across the U.S. economy.

Expectations have risen sharply heading into second-quarter earnings. Optimism has lifted U.S. corporate profit forecasts, leaving companies with a higher bar to clear than earlier in the year. Analysts now expect S&P 500 earnings to rise about 23.4% from a year earlier, a pace that would point to a strong profit rebound if it is sustained beyond the biggest technology and energy names.

In a July 10 report to Congress, the Federal Reserve said inflation "stepped up further this spring," pointing to tariffs, higher energy costs tied to conflict and the artificial intelligence buildout as pressures still working through the economy. Tuesday’s CPI release comes before producer prices and retail sales later in the week.

Economists and traders will be trying to separate a true turn in the data from noise. A softer CPI print paired with stable bank commentary on consumer demand would support the view that growth is intact and inflation is easing. If lenders describe weaker borrowing, tighter credit or more strain among households, the market’s current confidence in the economy could look overstretched. The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s daily inflation nowcasts will show whether price pressures remain sticky while spending and employment hold together.