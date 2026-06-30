Big Bear eagle eaglet falls from nest as sibling fledges

Luna fledged as Sandy slipped from the Big Bear nest on a breezy Sunday, turning a routine first flight into a tense live-cam moment above Big Bear Lake.

Sandy slipped from the Big Bear nest as sibling Luna fledged on a breezy Sunday morning, sending a tense moment through the live eagle cam that follows Jackie and Shadow’s family high above Big Bear Lake. The nest sits in a Jeffrey pine and is watched by millions through Friends of Big Bear Valley’s livestream.

The tumble happened on June 29, 2026, while the eaglets were moving through the normal window for bald eagle fledging. Young bald eagles typically leave the nest at about 12 weeks, a stage that can look messy and abrupt when first flight does not go exactly as expected. In Big Bear Valley, that awkward transition has played out in public before. Sunny and Gizmo both fledged in June 2025, and now Luna has taken that same leap.

Jackie and Shadow’s 2026 breeding season began with a first egg laid on January 23 at 4:32 p.m. and a second egg on January 26 at 5:18 p.m. Those eggs later produced the two surviving eaglets now drawing intense attention from viewers who have followed the nest through live cameras, daily updates and years of community focus.

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The family’s history has also included serious losses. In March 2025, Friends of Big Bear Valley confirmed that one of Jackie and Shadow’s three eaglets did not survive after a winter storm dropped more than 2 feet of snow on the area. KBHR also reported that since Jackie bonded with Shadow in 2018, only Simba from 2020 and the three eaglets from 2025 had survived among the pair’s nesting attempts at that point.

That history is part of why the grounded bird’s fall matters less as a spectacle than as a reminder of how fledging works. A young eagle on the ground is not automatically in danger; it may simply be in the middle of learning balance, wing control and landing. Human viewers often want to step in, but wildlife experts generally read the moment differently: watch carefully, keep distance and let the parents do the work unless the bird is clearly injured or trapped.