A comprehensive look at how large donors increasingly shape American elections, drawing on analysis from the Brennan Center for Justice.

The impact of large political donations, often referred to as big money, continues to grow in American elections, raising questions about the balance of influence and the integrity of democratic processes. Analysis from the Brennan Center for Justice highlights how the dominance of wealthy contributors is reshaping campaign finance and public trust in the electoral system.

The Rising Influence of Major Donors

The Brennan Center's research shows that a small group of affluent donors and organizations are responsible for a disproportionate share of total campaign contributions. In recent election cycles, the share of money coming from individuals giving over $100,000 has steadily risen. According to the Center's findings, these large donations account for the majority of outside spending in federal elections, outpacing contributions from smaller individual donors.

Super PACs and dark money groups have become central vehicles for these contributions, allowing wealthy donors to exert outsized influence.

Data show that in the most recent midterms, fewer than 1% of Americans provided the majority of individual contributions to candidates and outside groups.

Campaign Finance Trends and Implications

The Brennan Center notes that the continued growth of big money in politics is driven by several key factors:

The Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision opened the door for unlimited independent expenditures by corporations and unions, accelerating the rise of outside spending.

Loopholes in disclosure rules allow for significant sums to enter races without full transparency, a phenomenon known as dark money.

State-level campaigns are also increasingly influenced by large contributions, as shown in state campaign finance databases.

Public Concerns and Calls for Reform

Surveys indicate that most Americans believe wealthy donors have too much sway in politics, undermining confidence in the fairness of elections. The Brennan Center advocates for reforms such as:

Enhanced transparency requirements for all political spending

Public financing systems to amplify small-dollar contributions

Stronger enforcement of existing campaign finance laws

While some states and localities have experimented with public matching funds and stricter disclosure, federal legislation aimed at curbing big money’s influence has stalled in Congress.

Looking Ahead

The dominance of large donors in American elections is not likely to fade soon. As the 2026 electoral cycle approaches, the debate over campaign finance reform and the role of wealthy contributors will remain at the forefront. Continued research and public pressure may shape future regulations, but the current landscape underscores the enduring impact of big money on U.S. democracy.