Big Tech makes a bigger splash at Calgary Stampede

Google threw a private Stampede party on the new Corona Skydeck as Alberta courts up to C$100 billion in data-center investment.

Google hosted a private Stampede party on Sunday at the Corona Skydeck, the rooftop venue overlooking the rodeo grounds, and its 2026 Calgary Stampede presence was its largest ever. The company’s show of force landed at a moment when Alberta is using the annual rodeo to sell itself as a home for data centers and the power-hungry AI systems they support.

The 2026 Calgary Stampede runs from July 3 to July 12, and the event has long been a networking hub for oil and gas executives. This year, tech companies took a more visible place in the mix. Google helped sponsor Stampede for a second straight year, while Meta and Amazon were at events and meetings around the grounds. Federal and provincial politicians, along with government staff, attended Google’s gathering, underscoring how closely Alberta’s investment campaign now overlaps with political outreach.

Google used the Stampede to mark Google Canada’s 25th anniversary, with Stampede Search Trends, Gemini-powered Howdy Booths and Grow with Google AI-skilling partnerships.

Jack Long via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Alberta is aiming to attract as much as C$100 billion in data-center investment by leaning on cheap and abundant natural gas, a cold climate and relatively fast access to grid power. Developers can also build their own power sources if they do not want to wait for the grid. In June, Alberta Technology Minister Nate Glubish called data centers “digital pipelines” and “digital refineries.”

Pembina Pipeline approved the C$4.6 billion Greenlight Electricity Centre, a 932-megawatt natural-gas-fired project in Sturgeon County tied to an unnamed data-center customer. The Wonder Valley AI Data Centre Park near Grande Prairie could become a $70 billion buildout with a 1.4-gigawatt off-grid power system. In May, the Government of Canada announced support through the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative to help businesses commercialize new AI technologies in Alberta and speed adoption across the Prairie provinces.