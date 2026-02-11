Indiana, Utah, Texas Lead 2026 NFL Combine Invitees

Indiana, Utah, Texas, and Arizona State send strong contingents to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, showcasing the depth of talent across top college programs.

Top college football programs will be well-represented at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, as standout athletes from Indiana, Utah, Texas, and Arizona State were among those officially invited. The annual event, which draws the attention of scouts, coaches, and executives from across the league, offers prospects a critical platform to showcase their athleticism and football skills ahead of the NFL Draft.

Indiana Sets Program Record with Nine Invites

Indiana football made headlines by sending a record-breaking nine players to the Combine, according to 247Sports. This marks the largest group of Hoosiers to ever receive invites in a single year, reflecting the team’s recent emphasis on player development and its rising profile in the Big Ten. Indiana's strong representation positions the program as a growing NFL talent pipeline, with several players expected to draw significant interest from professional teams.

Utah Continues Strong NFL Pipeline

The Utah Utes also saw multiple standouts invited, as reported by Sports Illustrated. Utah has established itself as a regular contributor of NFL-ready talent, with recent alumni like Dalton Kincaid and Clark Phillips III making early impacts at the professional level. The latest group of Utah prospects aims to build on that tradition, with several expected to perform well in the Combine’s physical and positional drills.

Texas and Arizona State Feature Prominent Classes

247Sports confirmed that seven players from Texas earned invitations to the 2026 Combine, further underscoring the Longhorns’ reputation for producing elite athletes. Texas’s class includes standout performers from both sides of the ball, reflecting the program’s balanced approach to recruiting and player development over recent seasons.

Meanwhile, Arizona State will send four players to Indianapolis, as reported by The Arizona Republic. The Sun Devils’ representation reinforces the depth of talent emerging from the Pac-12, joining Utah among conference peers with notable Combine contingents.

What the Invitations Mean for These Programs

While the list of invited players is not exhaustive, these four programs collectively will see over 20 athletes participate in the Combine. The invitations are a testament to each school’s ability to develop NFL-caliber talent and offer their athletes exposure to all 32 teams ahead of the Draft.

Looking Ahead: Combine Performance and Draft Potential

With the Combine’s comprehensive testing—including 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and position-specific drills—invitees will have the chance to boost their draft stock. For programs like Indiana, Utah, Texas, and Arizona State, strong performances can reinforce their reputations for player development and NFL readiness.

As the event approaches, all eyes will be on how these prospects perform in Indianapolis. Their success could not only shape their professional futures, but also influence the recruiting and development strategies of their alma maters for years to come.