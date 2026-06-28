Bill Maher to receive Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize in June 2026

Bill Maher took the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize as the venue faced legal and political turmoil, with Netflix set to stream the gala on July 21.

Bill Maher received the Kennedy Center’s 27th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall, stepping onto a stage that has become part of a larger fight over the future and identity of the Washington arts institution. The honor landed as one of the center’s major events ahead of a planned two-year renovation and closure, and it arrived while the building was still absorbing the effects of a separate political battle over its name and control.

The Mark Twain Prize has been one of the Kennedy Center’s signature comedy honors since 1998, when Richard Pryor became the inaugural recipient. Winners receive a copy of an 1884 bronze portrait bust of Mark Twain sculpted by Karl Gerhardt, a reminder that the prize is meant to link comedy with the broader public force of Twain’s writing and commentary. The Kennedy Center describes the award as recognizing people whose impact on American society parallels Twain’s influence as a humorist and social critic.

Maher’s selection carried added political charge because he has been a frequent critic of Donald Trump. In March 2026, the White House initially denied reports that Maher would receive the prize before the Kennedy Center confirmed the award. Maher later made light of Trump’s effort to block him, but the bigger backdrop was a center in visible transition, with a federal judge ruling on May 29, 2026, that Trump’s name had been illegally added to the building and blocking the administration from closing the venue for renovations.

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The 2026 gala brought together a roster of guests that included Louis C.K., Whitney Cummings, Woody Harrelson, Arianna Huffington, Jay Leno, John Mellencamp, and Stephen A. Smith, with Grammy-winning producer and composer Cheche Alara serving as music director. Netflix, which has been the prize’s exclusive broadcast partner since 2024, will premiere the program exclusively on July 21, extending the ceremony’s reach beyond the Concert Hall even as the Kennedy Center confronts another period of institutional uncertainty.