Bills Acquire D.J. Moore in Trade With Bears

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to acquire standout wide receiver D.J. Moore from the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports from the Associated Press, ESPN, and several sports outlets. The deal, which sources say is now in place, provides Buffalo with a proven offensive weapon as the team looks to remain a contender in the AFC.

D.J. Moore’s Arrival Bolsters Buffalo’s Offense

The addition of Moore addresses a pressing need for the Bills, who have been seeking a top-tier receiver to complement quarterback Josh Allen. FOX Sports and NBC Sports both highlighted that Buffalo had been in the market for a "big-name WR" following recent departures at the position. Moore, coming off another productive season in Chicago, brings immediate credibility and playmaking ability to Buffalo’s receiving corps.

Moore recorded 1,364 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns in 2023, ranking among the league’s most reliable targets.

Over his career, Moore has averaged over 70 receptions per season and consistently produced as a primary option.

Advanced metrics from Football Outsiders note his strong DVOA and catch rate, underscoring his efficiency and reliability.

ESPN emphasized that Moore’s ability to stretch the field and create after the catch will open up the Bills’ offense, providing Allen with a dynamic playmaker who can impact all areas of the field.

Trade Details and Roster Impact

While the precise terms of the trade were not officially disclosed as of Wednesday afternoon, all outlets agreed the deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days. The official transaction log will confirm the final details once processed by the league.

Moore’s addition will be reflected on the Buffalo Bills’ active roster, significantly upgrading the team’s receiving talent. The move also provides the Bills with an experienced, durable wideout who has missed very few games due to injury over his NFL career.

Chicago’s Perspective: Cap Flexibility and Draft Assets

From the Bears’ standpoint, trading Moore marks a shift as the team looks to reshape its roster during free agency and ahead of the draft. NBC Sports and ESPN both noted that the Bears have gained valuable draft capital and increased salary cap flexibility with the deal. This opens the door for Chicago to target a new number-one receiver via the draft, free agency, or further trades.

The Bears will have more resources to build around their young quarterback and address other roster needs.

Moore’s departure, as reflected in the Bears’ official transactions log, marks the end of his impactful tenure in Chicago.

What Moore Brings to Buffalo

Moore’s skill set is well-documented and recognized across the league. According to Football Outsiders, he ranked among the top 15 wide receivers in several advanced metrics in 2023, including yards after catch and contested catch rate. His ability to consistently beat man coverage and provide explosive plays should immediately elevate Buffalo’s offensive ceiling.

Both FOX Sports and ESPN highlighted that Moore’s proven production and versatility make him a perfect fit for Buffalo’s offensive system, which values receivers who can play both outside and in the slot.

Looking Ahead

With Moore now joining the Bills, expectations are high in Buffalo for the 2026 season. The move is widely seen as a signal that the Bills are committed to maximizing their championship window with Josh Allen. For Chicago, the focus now shifts to leveraging the newfound assets to accelerate their rebuild and refine their offensive identity.

As the NFL’s offseason continues, all eyes will be on how both teams capitalize on the aftermath of this major trade. For more details on D.J. Moore’s career statistics, advanced receiver analytics, and official NFL trade records, fans can explore the linked resources for deeper context.