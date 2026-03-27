Bills Re-Sign Damar Hamlin for Sixth NFL Season

The Buffalo Bills have re-signed safety Damar Hamlin, extending his tenure with the team for a sixth season after a remarkable comeback.

The Buffalo Bills have officially re-signed safety Damar Hamlin to a one-year contract, marking a key offseason move for the franchise and underscoring Hamlin’s journey back to the field following his well-publicized recovery. The move was announced on Wednesday by both the team and widely reported by outlets including ESPN and ProFootballRumors.com.

Hamlin’s Return After a Remarkable Comeback

Hamlin, a former standout at the University of Pittsburgh and Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, returns for what will be his sixth season in Buffalo. ESPN reported Hamlin’s new deal as a one-year contract, confirming his place on the roster for the 2026 season.

Hamlin’s football journey has been closely watched by NFL fans, especially after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game in 2023. His full recovery and subsequent return to play made headlines nationwide and earned widespread support throughout the league.

Key Role in the Buffalo Secondary

ProFootballRumors.com noted that the Bills’ decision to bring back Hamlin speaks to his value as a dependable presence in the secondary. Over his first five seasons, Hamlin has contributed both on defense and special teams, offering depth and versatility to the Buffalo safety group.

Hamlin has appeared in 47 games for the Bills, starting 13 times.

for the Bills, starting 13 times. He has recorded 93 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 4 pass deflections in his career.

Hamlin’s best season came in 2022, when he made 13 starts and posted 91 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.

Though he played a reduced role in 2023 and 2024, Hamlin's experience and leadership remain valuable assets for a Buffalo team seeking defensive stability and special teams reliability.

Buffalo’s Defensive Outlook for 2026

The Bills have prioritized continuity in their secondary, re-signing Hamlin as they look to compete in what is expected to be a competitive AFC East division. Hamlin is set to compete for a roster spot in training camp and potentially contribute on special teams and as a depth safety behind the starters.

With the departures and injuries that have impacted Buffalo’s defensive backfield in recent seasons, Hamlin’s familiarity with the system and proven resilience provide insurance for the team’s postseason ambitions.

What Hamlin’s New Contract Means for the Bills

While terms of the one-year deal were not immediately disclosed, the move was seen as a low-risk, high-reward decision by team observers. Hamlin’s story has made him a fan favorite in Buffalo, and his presence in the locker room continues to inspire teammates and supporters alike.

As the Bills look to build on recent playoff appearances, keeping steady contributors like Hamlin is part of their strategy to remain contenders in a deep conference.

Looking Ahead

Damar Hamlin’s return for a sixth season with the Bills is a testament to his perseverance and the organization’s support for his journey. As training camp approaches, Hamlin will aim to carve out a meaningful role, while Buffalo continues its pursuit of an elusive Super Bowl title.