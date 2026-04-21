Billy Donovan Departs as Bulls Head Coach After Six Seasons

Billy Donovan has stepped down after six seasons as Chicago Bulls head coach, ending a tenure marked by playoff pushes and team rebuilding.

Billy Donovan has stepped down as head coach of the Chicago Bulls after six seasons, according to announcements from both the NBA and ESPN. Donovan’s departure marks the end of a significant chapter for the franchise, which has seen steady leadership and playoff aspirations during his tenure.

Donovan’s Tenure in Chicago

Donovan joined the Bulls ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season, taking over a team in transition and aiming to restore the club’s competitiveness in the Eastern Conference. Over his six seasons, the Bulls saw several playoff pushes and a renewed organizational focus on player development and team culture.

Donovan posted a coaching record with the Bulls that included multiple playoff appearances.

He becomes one of the longer-tenured head coaches in recent Bulls history, guiding the team through roster changes and the integration of young talent.

His overall record with Chicago reflects a period of rebuilding and adjustment, balancing veteran leadership with player development.

Team Performance Under Donovan

During Donovan’s time at the helm, the Bulls experienced notable improvements from prior seasons. The team’s performance, as tracked by season schedules and results, showed a focus on defensive discipline and efficient offense.

Consistent playoff contention, with the Bulls returning to postseason play after a period of absence.

Development of key players and the successful integration of new roster additions, contributing to the team’s overall competitiveness.

Statistical improvements in several areas, including team defense and ball movement, are reflected in team stats over Donovan’s tenure.

According to NBA standings data, the Bulls maintained a presence in the playoff picture during Donovan’s years as head coach, though the team did not reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bulls Coaching Legacy and Next Steps

Donovan’s six-year stint places him among the longer-serving coaches in Bulls franchise history. The list of Bulls coaches highlights the challenges of sustained leadership in Chicago, with Donovan’s era marked by stability amid ongoing roster changes.

The franchise now enters a new search for its next head coach, aiming to build on the foundation Donovan established. The timing of Donovan’s decision, coming in the offseason, allows the Bulls’ front office to conduct a thorough process in identifying the right successor to lead the team forward.

Looking Ahead

With Donovan’s exit, the Bulls face an important crossroads. The organization will seek a coach who can continue developing young talent and push the team deeper into the postseason. As the NBA coaching carousel begins, the Bulls’ vacancy is expected to attract significant interest from experienced candidates and up-and-coming assistants alike.

Donovan’s departure closes a chapter of stability for Chicago, but also opens the door for new leadership as the team strives to return to its championship-contending roots.