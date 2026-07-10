Bipartisan housing bill becomes law overnight despite Trump protest

Congress let a major housing bill become law without Trump’s signature, a rare bipartisan win in a market where first-time buyers are 40 and only 21% of purchases.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act will become law at 12:01 a.m. ET Saturday without President Donald Trump’s signature, a rare outcome that highlights how Congress can still act around White House resistance when both chambers agree. Trump said Friday he would not sign the bill “in protest” after the Senate failed to pass his separate SAVE America Act, and the White House said he was not expected to veto the housing measure.

The legislation reached the White House on June 29, starting the 10-day constitutional clock that allows a bill to become law automatically if the president neither signs nor vetoes it while Congress is in session, excluding Sundays. The Senate approved the package 85-5 on June 22, and the House followed with a 358-32 vote on June 23. Trump had already canceled a planned signing ceremony on June 24, signaling the standoff that ended with the bill clearing the finish line on its own.

The measure is one of the broadest housing packages Congress has assembled in years. The Bipartisan Policy Center says it folds in provisions from more than 60 pieces of legislation, including 36 bipartisan-sponsored bills, and covers housing supply, manufactured housing, homeownership access, veterans housing, oversight, community banking, disaster recovery, rural housing and repairs for low-income homeowners. AARP has said it has long backed several pieces of the package, including disaster recovery, affordable rural housing, critical home repairs and expanded housing supply.

For households squeezed by still-elevated prices and rents, the bill’s practical effects are likely to be uneven rather than immediate. The most direct help should go to the narrow groups the legislation targets: owners and renters in manufactured housing, veterans, rural borrowers, and low-income homeowners facing expensive repairs or disaster-related losses. Broader affordability pressure is harder to unwind quickly. National Association of REALTORS® data released in November 2025 showed the median age of first-time buyers hit 40, while first-time buyers accounted for only 21% of purchases, both record lows that underline how steep the entry barrier has become.

That makes the bill less a single fix than a layered response to a market that has been tightening for years. It will not reset home prices overnight, but it does give Congress a bipartisan housing vehicle with enough scope to touch supply, financing and repair costs, even as the White House stays on the sidelines.