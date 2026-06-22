Bipartisan housing bill targets investors, aims to ease costs

The bill would block investors with 350 or more single-family homes from buying more, as Congress moved it 89-10 in the Senate and 396-13 in the House.

The fastest-moving test of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act is not its rhetoric about affordability, but its hard line on market incentives: large institutional owners with 350 or more single-family homes would be barred from buying additional single-family houses. That restriction, aimed at keeping corporate buyers from crowding out families, survived a House amendment even as lawmakers softened other provisions.

Senate Banking leaders Tim Scott and Elizabeth Warren released the measure as a combined housing package on March 2, 2026, and supporters quickly cast it as one of the largest housing legislative packages in decades, possibly the biggest in more than 30 years. The Senate passed it 89-10 on March 12, then the House approved an amended version 396-13 on May 20, an unusually broad bipartisan margin for a housing bill of this size. The final House version kept the investor prohibition but removed a seven-year resale requirement for some excepted purchases.

The legislation is built around the argument that federal policy has lagged behind the housing squeeze. Supporters say it would boost supply, lower costs and reduce federal red tape while refreshing the HOME Investment Partnerships Program for the first time in more than 30 years. They also emphasize that it carries no new mandatory federal spending, a point designed to make the package more politically durable in Washington.

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The investor piece is the most direct intervention in the private market. It targets single-family homes, not apartment buildings, and is aimed squarely at large institutional buyers rather than smaller landlords. Backers say the limit would stop private equity and similar firms from absorbing more of the stock that first-time buyers depend on, especially in markets where bulk purchases have already tightened supply. The House amendment’s removal of the seven-year resale requirement signaled that lawmakers were willing to ease some compliance burdens, even as they preserved the core restriction.

The bill also reflects unresolved tensions inside the housing industry. Build-to-rent advocates pressed for technical changes as the measure advanced, underscoring concerns about how the rules would be applied and where the line would be drawn between legitimate investment and market concentration. Supporters on Capitol Hill say the package updates environmental reviews, modernizes manufactured housing rules, unlocks private investment and revises federal housing programs, but the investor ban will remain the clearest test of whether Congress is prepared to rewrite the economics of who gets to buy a home.