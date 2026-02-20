Bird Flu Outbreak Linked to Wild Goose Deaths in New Jersey

New Jersey communities report clusters of dead Canada geese as officials investigate a possible bird flu outbreak. Residents are urged to follow state guidance.

Clusters of dead Canada geese have been reported in several New Jersey communities, raising concerns over a potential bird flu outbreak. State officials have issued guidance for residents as investigations continue into the cause of these mass wildlife casualties.

Communities Notice Rise in Dead Geese

Residents in towns like Hainesport Township have witnessed unusual numbers of dead wild geese in neighborhoods and parks. According to NJ.com, the sight of multiple carcasses has left many residents alarmed and searching for answers.

Bird Flu Suspected as Cause

While definitive results are pending, the New Jersey Division of Fish & Wildlife notes that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been detected in wild birds and poultry in the state over the past year. The CDC’s 2024 bird flu data confirm ongoing cases in New Jersey, with Canada geese identified as one of the most affected species nationwide.

According to the USGS National Wildlife Health Center, HPAI outbreaks have led to die-offs among wild waterfowl across the United States. Mass mortality events involving Canada geese have become more common since 2022, especially during migration periods.

State Response and Guidance

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture and Fish & Wildlife Division have released detailed guidance for the public. If residents encounter dead wild birds, particularly waterfowl such as geese, they are advised not to touch or move the carcasses. Instead, they should report findings to local authorities or state wildlife officials for testing and safe removal.

Report dead wild birds to the NJ Division of Fish & Wildlife

Keep pets and children away from affected areas

Follow any posted advisories in parks and nature areas

Impact on Residents and Wildlife

In Hainesport Township, some residents have expressed trauma and frustration at having to dispose of dead birds themselves, as reported by NJ.com. The psychological impact of witnessing mass wildlife deaths has added urgency to calls for more robust public health and environmental response.

Environmental scientists warn that large-scale die-offs can disrupt local ecosystems, with HPAI outbreaks also posing a risk to commercial poultry farms if the virus spreads beyond wild populations.

What to Do If You Find Dead Birds

State officials recommend the following steps if you find dead or dying wild birds:

Do not touch, move, or collect the birds

Note the location and species (if possible)

Contact local animal control or the NJ Division of Fish & Wildlife

For more information, residents can consult the state’s avian influenza FAQ and ongoing 2024 bird flu updates.

Looking Ahead

As investigations continue, wildlife officials emphasize the importance of public vigilance and timely reporting. While the risk to humans is considered low, the ongoing bird flu outbreak highlights the interconnectedness of wildlife health, agriculture, and community well-being.