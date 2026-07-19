The Sheffield Press
Technology

Birdfy cuts smart bird feeders up to 40 percent in midyear sale

Birdfy's solar-powered AI feeder is back at $149.99, its second-best price, as the brand's midyear sale cuts smart bird feeders up to 40%.

Andrea Vigano

Andrea Vigano

2 min read
Birdfy cuts smart bird feeders up to 40 percent in midyear sale
Birdfy cuts smart bird feeders up to 40 percent in midyear sale

Birdfy's midyear sale advertises "Mid-Year Deals Up to 40% OFF!" and puts the Netvue Birdfy Feeder AI-Powered Smart Bird Feeder with Camera at $149.99, a price described as its second-best to date. The solar-powered bundle includes a solar panel and turns a backyard feeder into a camera-equipped device that can watch, record and identify wild birds on a smartphone.

The pitch is built around data and convenience, not just decoration. Birdfy markets the feeder as a weatherproof 1080p HD wireless camera and says its system can identify 6,000 bird species, send instant alerts and let users monitor activity through a phone. The company is selling the product as part feeder, part remote camera, part identification tool, a bundle aimed at buyers who want more than a tray of seed.

AI-generated illustration
AI-generated illustration

Battery life is part of that equation. Birdfy's help center says the Birdfy Feeder 1 can last up to 3 months on a single charge if it records about 10 videos of 20 seconds each per day, and it recommends connecting the feeder to a solar panel to reduce recharging hassles. That makes the solar accessory central to the product's appeal, especially for a device expected to sit outside and capture repeated motion-triggered clips.

Birdfy is also leaning on consumer-electronics style protection. The site advertises a 30-day return guarantee and a 2-year warranty on all items, signals that put the feeder closer to a mainstream gadget purchase than a novelty yard item. Comparable listings show how fast the category is moving on price: Walmart has listed a Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder with Camera at $109.99, down from $149.99, while Amazon listings describe Birdfy solar-powered feeders with a 5,000 mAh rechargeable battery and a 3W external solar panel.

Related photo
Source: walmartimages.com

The company has used promotions before, including Christmas and Black Friday sales, and the recurring markdowns point to a market that is settling into familiar consumer-tech rhythms. Birdwatching is increasingly being sold as an app-connected data experience, with specs like camera resolution, battery capacity and AI identification carrying nearly as much weight as the feeder itself.

Sources

  1. [1]theverge.com
  2. [2]birdfy.com
  3. [3]support.birdfy.com
  4. [4]popsci.com
  5. [5]walmart.com
  6. [6]amazon.com
  7. [7]nbcnews.com

Tags

#technology#Birdfy
Andrea Vigano

Andrea Vigano

Health and science correspondent specializing in translating medical research into clear, human stories. Covers public health, clinical breakthroughs, and the policy decisions that affect patient care.