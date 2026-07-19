Birdfy cuts smart bird feeders up to 40 percent in midyear sale

Birdfy's solar-powered AI feeder is back at $149.99, its second-best price, as the brand's midyear sale cuts smart bird feeders up to 40%.

Birdfy's midyear sale advertises "Mid-Year Deals Up to 40% OFF!" and puts the Netvue Birdfy Feeder AI-Powered Smart Bird Feeder with Camera at $149.99, a price described as its second-best to date. The solar-powered bundle includes a solar panel and turns a backyard feeder into a camera-equipped device that can watch, record and identify wild birds on a smartphone.

The pitch is built around data and convenience, not just decoration. Birdfy markets the feeder as a weatherproof 1080p HD wireless camera and says its system can identify 6,000 bird species, send instant alerts and let users monitor activity through a phone. The company is selling the product as part feeder, part remote camera, part identification tool, a bundle aimed at buyers who want more than a tray of seed.

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Battery life is part of that equation. Birdfy's help center says the Birdfy Feeder 1 can last up to 3 months on a single charge if it records about 10 videos of 20 seconds each per day, and it recommends connecting the feeder to a solar panel to reduce recharging hassles. That makes the solar accessory central to the product's appeal, especially for a device expected to sit outside and capture repeated motion-triggered clips.

Birdfy is also leaning on consumer-electronics style protection. The site advertises a 30-day return guarantee and a 2-year warranty on all items, signals that put the feeder closer to a mainstream gadget purchase than a novelty yard item. Comparable listings show how fast the category is moving on price: Walmart has listed a Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder with Camera at $109.99, down from $149.99, while Amazon listings describe Birdfy solar-powered feeders with a 5,000 mAh rechargeable battery and a 3W external solar panel.

Source: walmartimages.com

The company has used promotions before, including Christmas and Black Friday sales, and the recurring markdowns point to a market that is settling into familiar consumer-tech rhythms. Birdwatching is increasingly being sold as an app-connected data experience, with specs like camera resolution, battery capacity and AI identification carrying nearly as much weight as the feeder itself.