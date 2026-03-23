BKR Capital Secures $20M for Second Black Innovation Fund

BKR Capital has closed an initial $20 million for its second Black Innovation Fund, aiming to expand support for Black-led startups and address ongoing funding gaps.

BKR Capital has announced the close of an initial $20 million for its second Black Innovation Fund, marking a significant step in supporting Black-led startups across Canada. This new fund aims to build on the momentum of BKR Capital’s first fund, expanding opportunities and addressing persistent gaps in the country’s venture capital landscape.

Building on Early Success

The second Black Innovation Fund’s launch follows the impact of BKR Capital’s first fund, which helped channel resources into early-stage, Black-led technology companies. According to official government records, BKR Capital has been a prominent participant in the Black Entrepreneurship Program: Ecosystem Fund, supporting the development and long-term sustainability of Black-owned businesses.

Expanding Funding for Black Entrepreneurs

Recent data from the Canadian Venture Capital Association shows that Black entrepreneurs continue to face significant barriers to accessing venture capital compared to their non-Black peers. Despite a record year for overall VC activity in Canada, only a small fraction of funds reach Black-led startups—a gap BKR Capital is working to close.

The new fund’s initial close at $20 million is a key milestone, but BKR Capital’s leadership has indicated that the fund’s target is higher, with additional closes expected as more institutional and corporate backers come on board. The fund’s investment thesis focuses on technology-driven companies with Black founders or executive leadership, aiming for both financial returns and social impact.

Addressing Structural Barriers

According to the Black Entrepreneurship in Canada: 2022 Report, Black business owners are more likely than others to report challenges accessing financing, with many citing systemic bias and a lack of investor networks as primary obstacles. This is reflected in Statistics Canada data showing Black-owned businesses are more often smaller and younger than their counterparts, and less likely to receive VC backing.

BKR Capital’s new fund is designed to address these gaps by providing not only capital, but mentorship and access to broader investor networks. This approach mirrors efforts led by the Business Development Bank of Canada’s Black Entrepreneur Program, which supports Black founders through targeted financing, advisory services, and partnerships with funds like BKR Capital.

Growing Ecosystem and Forward Look

$20 million initial close for Black Innovation Fund II

initial close for Black Innovation Fund II Fund targets Black-led, technology-driven startups across Canada

Seeks to address the underrepresentation of Black entrepreneurs in VC funding

Part of a broader movement to increase equity and inclusion in Canadian entrepreneurship

With the Black Innovation Fund II, BKR Capital is positioned to play a pivotal role in the next phase of growth for Black-founded startups. As additional closes are anticipated and more strategic partners come on board, industry watchers will be looking to see if this momentum translates to measurable gains in investment, scaling, and visibility for Black entrepreneurs. The fund’s success could set an important precedent in Canada’s ongoing effort to build a more inclusive and dynamic innovation ecosystem.