Black and Latino leaders fear erasure after Mamdani-backed primary wins

Mamdani-backed victories from Harlem to the Bronx have left Black and Latino leaders warning that gentrifying neighborhoods are seizing power and pushing them aside.

Mamdani-backed candidates toppled establishment Democrats in New York primaries from Harlem to Brooklyn, defeating Rep. Dan Goldman in Manhattan and Rep. Adriano Espaillat in the Bronx and setting off alarms among Black and Latino leaders who fear their districts are being remade without them. The wins gave New York City Democratic Socialists of America its largest bloc of socialist state legislators ever and added two more socialists to Congress, but they also intensified the fight over who speaks for New York Democrats.

The backlash has been especially sharp in neighborhoods where Black and Latino leaders have long served as the main political brokers. By June 24, Black and Latino New Yorkers were already voicing anger over Zohran Mamdani’s primary sweep, which cut across districts that had been expected to remain under the control of older Democratic power centers. The concern is not only about ideology. It is about whether elected Black and Latino officials are losing leverage as socialist-backed candidates move from the outer edges of city politics into its most competitive seats.

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Mamdani’s supporters say the results show a broader coalition, not a narrow takeover. NYC Democratic Socialists of America framed the outcome as a breakthrough, saying its 2026 victories elected the state’s largest bloc of socialist lawmakers ever and sent two more socialists to Congress. Allies of the movement have also argued that democratic socialist candidates can win anywhere in the country, turning New York into a test case for the movement’s national reach.

Photo by Chris Harvey

Still, the geography of the wins has fueled the anxiety. Democratic Socialists of America has found some of its strongest support in whiter, highly educated, rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods, a pattern that has fed long-running fears that progressive politics can advance alongside displacement. The tension has deep roots in New York, where Latino politics also has socialist traditions and where the line between insurgent organizing and neighborhood replacement has never been clean.

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The fight is now about more than individual races. The primary results landed amid wider Democratic divisions, including disputes over the Israel-Gaza war, and have forced New York Democrats to confront whether a more visibly socialist coalition can expand Black and Latino representation or crowd it out. For many local leaders, the warning is no longer abstract: the struggle over who governs the city is shifting block by block.