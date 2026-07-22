BlackRock-backed group commits $5 billion to Aligned Data Centers

A BlackRock-backed consortium added $5 billion to Aligned Data Centers, a $40 billion bet on the power, land and cooling behind AI.

A BlackRock-backed consortium committed an additional $5 billion in growth capital to Aligned Data Centers, deepening one of the largest bets yet on the physical backbone of artificial intelligence. The transaction closed on July 21 and valued Aligned at about $40 billion.

The money is flowing into data centers because the bottleneck in the AI economy is no longer just software. Training larger models and running enterprise cloud workloads requires campuses with reliable power, fiber connectivity, water resources and long-term utility planning, along with enough land and cooling to handle dense racks of computing gear. That makes operators such as Aligned central to the buildout, not peripheral to it.

Aligned is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and its platform spans 50 campuses and about 5 gigawatts of capacity. That scale helps explain why investors are treating the company as an infrastructure asset rather than a pure technology play. The appeal lies in long-term contracts, steadier cash flows and demand tied to a secular shift in computing, not the cycle of consumer gadget sales.

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The new capital is also a sign that investors are willing to back the hard constraints of the AI boom. Utilities, local governments and real-estate investors are increasingly intertwined with the sector as data centers consume land and electricity at a pace that is drawing scrutiny from communities and regulators. For Aligned, the financing should support continued expansion, help secure power arrangements and strengthen its pitch to hyperscale customers that need large, energy-intensive campuses.

BlackRock has already staked out this market. In 2024, its Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership set out $100 billion of investment potential aimed at data centers and the power systems needed to support them. A broader Aligned transaction last October also tied BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners, MGX, Microsoft and xAI to the company, underscoring how quickly AI infrastructure has become a strategic asset class. The latest $5 billion commitment suggests that the next phase of the AI race will be fought as much over substations, cooling systems and utility access as over the models themselves.