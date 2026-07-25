Blade Runner 2099 teaser reveals Prime Video sequel with Michelle Yeoh

Prime Video's Blade Runner 2099 brought Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer to Hall H, with a bloody replicant hunt teased for a Nov. 25, 2026 debut.

Prime Video used Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con International to turn Blade Runner 2099 into one of Amazon’s clearest franchise bets, showing first footage of the limited series and leaning on a world that already carries decades of cultural weight. The eight-episode sequel will bring Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer into Ridley Scott’s universe, with all eight episodes set to premiere on Nov. 25, 2026.

The footage pointed to a bloody replicant hunt and placed the story 50 years after Blade Runner 2049, extending a film franchise that returned to theaters in 2017. That long gap gives Amazon a familiar property with enough separation to feel like event television rather than simple nostalgia, a useful position as streamers compete for viewers who can no longer track every new series launch.

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Hunter Schafer plays Cora, a chameleon-like fugitive who has spent her life on the run and takes on one final identity in an effort to secure a stable future for her brother. Michelle Yeoh’s casting adds another prestige name to a series built to reach both science fiction loyalists and viewers drawn to a star-driven genre project.

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Blade Runner 2099 did not arrive in isolation. Hall H also saw teases for The Rings of Power season 3, a Lanterns trailer and a Spaceballs: The New One panel, a lineup that showed how heavily studios are still leaning on recognizable worlds to cut through the streaming glut. Amazon’s own slate fit that pattern neatly: one of science fiction’s defining properties, a cast anchored by Yeoh and Schafer, and a late-2026 release that keeps the title in play as the next round of franchise marketing begins.