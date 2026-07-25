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Blade Runner 2099 teaser reveals Prime Video sequel with Michelle Yeoh

Prime Video's Blade Runner 2099 brought Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer to Hall H, with a bloody replicant hunt teased for a Nov. 25, 2026 debut.

Andrea Vigano

Andrea Vigano

2 min read
Blade Runner 2099 teaser reveals Prime Video sequel with Michelle Yeoh
Blade Runner 2099 teaser reveals Prime Video sequel with Michelle Yeoh

Prime Video used Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con International to turn Blade Runner 2099 into one of Amazon’s clearest franchise bets, showing first footage of the limited series and leaning on a world that already carries decades of cultural weight. The eight-episode sequel will bring Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer into Ridley Scott’s universe, with all eight episodes set to premiere on Nov. 25, 2026.

The footage pointed to a bloody replicant hunt and placed the story 50 years after Blade Runner 2049, extending a film franchise that returned to theaters in 2017. That long gap gives Amazon a familiar property with enough separation to feel like event television rather than simple nostalgia, a useful position as streamers compete for viewers who can no longer track every new series launch.

AI-generated illustration
AI-generated illustration

Hunter Schafer plays Cora, a chameleon-like fugitive who has spent her life on the run and takes on one final identity in an effort to secure a stable future for her brother. Michelle Yeoh’s casting adds another prestige name to a series built to reach both science fiction loyalists and viewers drawn to a star-driven genre project.

Blade Runner 2099 — Wikimedia Commons
© VulcanSphere / CC BY 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Blade Runner 2099 did not arrive in isolation. Hall H also saw teases for The Rings of Power season 3, a Lanterns trailer and a Spaceballs: The New One panel, a lineup that showed how heavily studios are still leaning on recognizable worlds to cut through the streaming glut. Amazon’s own slate fit that pattern neatly: one of science fiction’s defining properties, a cast anchored by Yeoh and Schafer, and a late-2026 release that keeps the title in play as the next round of franchise marketing begins.

Sources

  1. [1]arstechnica.com
  2. [2]aboutamazon.com
  3. [3]ew.com
  4. [4]variety.com
  5. [5]praguereporter.com
  6. [6]deadline.com
  7. [7]thefutoncritic.com

Tags

#entertainment#Blade Runner#Prime Video#Michelle Yeoh
Andrea Vigano

Andrea Vigano

Health and science correspondent specializing in translating medical research into clear, human stories. Covers public health, clinical breakthroughs, and the policy decisions that affect patient care.