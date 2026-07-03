Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds spotted in Lake Placid during Taylor Swift wedding festivities

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were in Lake Placid while Taylor Swift’s Manhattan wedding festivities unfolded, keeping the celebrity machine in two places at once.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were photographed in Lake Placid on Wednesday, putting them more than 200 miles from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Manhattan wedding festivities while their daughter Betty competed in a horse show. The public split screen turned one family outing in upstate New York into part of a much larger celebrity production playing out in New York City.

Betty Reynolds, 6, took part in several events at the Lake Placid show and finished second in a riding competition. The outing gave a clear location and a clear clock to a weekend that has already been driven by sightings, guest-list chatter and the usual rush of fan speculation around a high-profile wedding.

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In Manhattan, Swift and Kelce were hosting a rehearsal dinner as the Lake Placid photos circulated. Guests tied to the dinner included Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham, Abigail Anderson, Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, Greg Olsen and Aric Jones, while other coverage placed Ed Sheeran, George Kittle, Andy Reid and Suki Waterhouse among the confirmed invitees. Court-unsealed texts from December 2024 showed Swift and Lively exchanging affectionate messages, a detail that kept their friendship in the frame even as Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni complicated the public read on the relationship.

The logistics around Swift and Kelce’s celebration have become part of the story too. City permits tied the wedding-related events to Madison Square Garden, including a gathering in the Infosys Theater for about 100 people on Thursday and a larger black-tie event for 500 to 999 attendees on Friday. Street closures and extensive décor deliveries around the arena added another layer to the spectacle.

David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

The couple’s engagement was announced in 2025, and the wedding was first rumored for June 13, 2026 before shifting to the Fourth of July weekend in New York City. With the event expected to stretch into the early hours of Saturday morning, the attention now extends far beyond the guest list, turning every sighting, permit and distant appearance into part of the public record.