Blake Robertson arrested for assault after filming The Ultimatum

Blake Robertson was arrested in Nacogdoches County after filming wrapped on season 4, turning a Netflix relationship show into an assault case.

Blake Robertson was arrested in Nacogdoches County, Texas, after filming wrapped on season 4 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, on an assault allegation involving his girlfriend. A mug shot released with the arrest was credited to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office. The booking pushed one of Netflix's most visible reality-TV cast members from edited drama into a criminal case.

Netflix had already put season 4 in front of viewers in 2026, and the cast carried a strong Texas identity. Coverage around the premiere said the season included two Texas couples and another cast member with Texas roots, while ExpressNews described five Texans in the lineup, including a San Antonio couple. That regional mix made the season unusually local for a national streaming franchise, with Robertson among the names viewers were following on screen.

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Robertson was already part of the season 4 conversation in entertainment coverage tied to the cast drama unfolding among the participants. The arrest changes the frame completely: what began as a reality series about pairs testing relationships now includes an off-camera assault allegation handled by Nacogdoches County authorities. The sequence is clear in the public record, filming first, Netflix exposure next, and an arrest after the cameras stopped rolling.