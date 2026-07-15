Blood test may predict Alzheimer’s years before symptoms appear

A blood marker could flag healthy older adults at elevated Alzheimer’s risk years early, but researchers say it is not yet a consumer test or a day-to-day guide.

A blood test built around p-tau217 may identify which apparently healthy older adults are most likely to develop Alzheimer’s symptoms within five to 10 years, a shift that could change how doctors choose people for prevention trials and future early-treatment studies. The new analysis was presented July 15, 2026, at AAIC 2026 in London and online and published the same day in JAMA.

In the study, 2,684 older adults entered long-running Alzheimer’s research programs without cognitive symptoms and then underwent yearly checkups. Roughly 478 later developed cognitive impairment, with the condition defined as mild cognitive impairment, dementia, or a consecutive clinical dementia rating of 0.5. Among participants with very high p-tau217, the risk of developing impairment reached about 38 percent over five years and about 78 percent over 10 years. Even people with only slightly elevated p-tau217 carried measurable long-term risk, with absolute risks of 15 percent over five years and 45 percent over 10 years.

AI-generated illustration

The Alzheimer’s Association said the biomarker adds prognostic information beyond brain scans and genetic testing. The strongest effects were seen in participants who also had elevated amyloid beta on PET scans, underscoring that the blood test appears most informative when matched with other signs of Alzheimer’s pathology. The association compared the result to how clinicians use cholesterol or blood pressure to estimate future risk, not immediate illness.

Researchers are still warning against treating the test as a routine consumer screen. Reisa Sperling said the most practical advice for now remains basic health guidance: eat well, sleep well, exercise often and stay engaged. That caution matters because the test is meant to estimate future risk, not tell a healthy person exactly what to do tomorrow, and the field is still working out how to counsel people who may learn they are high-risk years before symptoms begin.

Photo by www.kaboompics.com

The findings build on earlier Mass General Brigham work published April 14, 2026, in Nature Communications. That study followed 317 cognitively healthy older adults in the Harvard Aging Brain Study for an average of eight years and found pTau217 could predict progression of amyloid PET scan changes and cognitive decline before clear abnormalities appeared on scans. Mass General Brigham said that line of research supports the test’s prognostic value and could help recruit patients for prevention trials and, eventually, guide monitoring, treatment decisions and counseling. The group also noted that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared the first blood test for Alzheimer’s disease in 2025, a sign that blood-based testing is moving from research toward clinical use, even as the hardest questions about access and action remain unsettled.