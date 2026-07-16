Blue Angels review low flyover that scattered beachgoers in Pensacola

A Blue Angels jet flew lower than standard profiles over Pensacola Beach, blowing sand, chairs and tents across the crowd and triggering a safety review.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels said they were conducting a safety review after one of their jets flew lower than standard profiles over Pensacola Beach, Florida, during the Breakfast with the Blues event and sent beach gear skittering across the sand. The low pass happened Wednesday morning, July 15, 2026, and video from the beach showed umbrellas, tents, hats, chairs and sand being blown around.

Officials said the aircraft’s maneuver disturbed civilian chairs and umbrellas on the beach. Local footage showed beachgoers recoiling as the jet passed overhead, and one spectator told WEAR, “I've been coming for 10 years and I've never seen a pass like that in my life.” The attention around the flyover was immediate because the Blue Angels are the Navy’s elite flight demonstration squadron and one of Pensacola’s most visible military attractions.

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The team is based at NAS Pensacola, where the squadron practices and prepares for air shows that draw large crowds to the Gulf Coast. Visit Pensacola lists the Pensacola Beach Air Show as part of its annual schedule, and the Blue Angels’ 2026 show calendar includes Pensacola Beach, Florida, on Aug. 1. That puts the beach flyover in the middle of a tightly watched local aviation calendar, where practice-day appearances are part of the attraction but still expected to stay within the squadron’s standard profiles.

Photo by Jacob Moore

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Johnson via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Blue Angels leadership said their top priority is safety for the hometown community, spectators and pilots, and the review is meant to determine how the low pass was flown and whether it crossed the line from demonstration into unnecessary risk. The incident adds scrutiny to a team that is closely identified with Pensacola and whose flying routinely draws public attention well before the main show begins.