Blue Ivy joins Beyoncé and Jay-Z for emotional Yankee Stadium show

Blue Ivy Carter joined Beyoncé and Jay-Z onstage at Yankee Stadium, playing live piano as Jay-Z reacted emotionally during a multigenerational family set.

Blue Ivy Carter turned Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium run into a three-generation brand moment Friday night, stepping onstage during “Feelin’ It” and playing live piano as her father watched in tears. The 14-year-old appeared beside Beyoncé and Jay-Z during the first of three headlining shows at the Bronx ballpark, a concert built around the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, released in June 1996.

The night carried a second milestone for Jay-Z’s catalog, with the show also marking the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. Jay-Z told the crowd that every song from Reasonable Doubt was performed in one way or another, reinforcing how the set was designed as both a nostalgia tour and a high-value family showcase. Beyoncé’s role added another layer to the staging when she filled Mary J. Blige’s part on “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” after Blige stayed in Las Vegas for her residency.

Blue Ivy’s appearance on “Feelin’ It” drew the loudest reaction inside the stadium. She walked out in the middle of the song and played live piano onstage, an image that fused intimate family pride with the economics of inherited stardom. Jay-Z, who has long turned milestone albums into event-scale productions, was seen tearing up before embracing his daughter, a gesture that made the performance feel less like a guest spot and more like a public handoff between generations.

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The family moment was folded into a heavyweight guest list. Nas appeared for “Dead Presidents” and “NY State of Mind,” while Alicia Keys closed the show with Jay-Z on “Empire State of Mind.” The concert drew a sold-out crowd and doubled as a showcase for how celebrity families build enduring audience loyalty: not just by revisiting hit records, but by turning their children into part of the story.

The Yankee Stadium run continued Saturday, July 11, 2026, with a second show tied to The Blueprint anniversary, and the series was set to end Sunday, July 12, 2026, with “Extra Innings.” Jay-Z has used anniversary concerts to mark major points in his career before, including a 2006 Radio City Music Hall show for the 10th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, but Friday’s opening night put the emphasis squarely on legacy, bloodline and the commercial force of both.