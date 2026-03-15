Bo Biteman Enters Wyoming’s U.S. House Race

Wyoming Senate President Bo Biteman has joined the growing list of candidates for the state’s lone U.S. House seat, intensifying an already crowded race.

Wyoming Senate President Bo Biteman has officially entered the race for the state’s single U.S. House seat, adding further competition to an already crowded Republican field. His decision, reported by WyoFile and confirmed through official records, signals heightened interest in one of the nation’s most reliably conservative congressional districts.

Another Contender in a Packed Field

Biteman’s entry comes as several prominent Republicans and a few Democrats have already declared their candidacies for the open seat. According to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s official candidate list, the Republican primary for the at-large U.S. House seat has drawn numerous competitors, reflecting the state’s strong conservative leanings and the perceived value of the seat in Congress.

Wyoming has just one seat in the U.S. House, making the race particularly significant for state representation in Washington, D.C.

The Republican primary is often decisive due to the state’s heavy Republican registration, with U.S. Census Bureau data showing the state’s population at just over 578,000.

Campaign finance records from the Federal Election Commission show a surge in fundraising activity as the field has grown.

Biteman’s Legislative Background

Biteman, a well-known figure in Wyoming politics, currently serves as Senate President in the state legislature. His legislative record, available through the Wyoming Legislature’s official portal, features a focus on conservative priorities, including support for gun rights, limited government, and resource development. He has sponsored and supported a wide range of bills during the 2024 session, which underscore his alignment with the state’s dominant Republican values.

What’s at Stake in 2024

Wyoming’s at-large U.S. House seat has historically been held by Republicans, with the party consistently winning by large margins. According to Ballotpedia’s historical data, the seat is seen as a stronghold for the GOP, though the crowded primary could make for an unpredictable campaign season.

Key issues in the race include energy policy, public lands, federal regulation, and Second Amendment rights—topics central to Wyoming voters.

With multiple high-profile Republicans competing, the primary could be highly competitive, potentially splitting the vote among several candidates with similar platforms.

Looking Ahead

Biteman’s announcement amplifies the intensity of Wyoming’s 2024 U.S. House race. As campaigning accelerates, voters will have an opportunity to weigh numerous candidates’ stances and legislative records before heading to the polls. For those interested in tracking the latest fundraising, candidate filings, and legislative proposals, resources like the OpenSecrets House race dashboard and the official Wyoming Legislature records offer up-to-date information.

Ultimately, with Biteman’s entry, the stage is set for a dynamic and closely watched contest that will shape Wyoming’s voice in Congress for the coming years.