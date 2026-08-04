Bob Montgomery dies after completing final charity ride across Australia

Bob Montgomery died a day after finishing his 5,300-kilometre ride from Broome to Bowral, capping a final MND fundraiser that lifted awareness and donations.

Bob Montgomery died a day after completing his final charity ride across Australia, ending the 82-year-old Bowral cyclist’s last “One Last Ride” for motor neurone disease. He had ridden from Broome to Bowral, covering about 5,300 kilometres, or roughly 3,300 miles, in a campaign that turned one man’s endurance effort into a public appeal for MND awareness and fundraising.

The ride sat within Montgomery’s longer history of charity cycling. Across five fundraising events, he had raised nearly $300,000 for MND, a total that shows how much personal endurance drives can matter to charities that depend on attention, goodwill and direct giving as much as on formal campaigns. The latest ride alone had raised about $65,000 so far, adding a fresh burst of support to an established cause.

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Montgomery’s final journey was part of Miles for MND: One Last Ride, a campaign backed by the Motor Neurone Disease Association of NSW and MND Blue. The naming was deliberate: this was intended as his last major challenge, a final crossing that linked the remote north-west of Australia to his home in the Southern Highlands and gave supporters a concrete story to rally behind.

The ride also had a family dimension. Montgomery completed the 5,300-kilometre trip with his grandson, Tom Malcolm, 18, adding an intergenerational element to a challenge already unusual for its scale and age. That detail helped turn the ride from a solo fundraiser into a wider community story, one that local accounts described as a particularly special effort as the finish line approached.

Photo by Stephen Noulton

For MND groups, campaigns like Montgomery’s do more than raise money. They put a difficult disease in front of people who might otherwise never engage with it, and they do so through a visible, measurable feat: kilometres ridden, dollars raised and a finish line reached after weeks on the road. Montgomery’s death the day after that finish gives his final ride a sharper edge, and may keep his name attached to the cause long after the last wheel turned.