Body believed to be Kansas City roadway shooting suspect found in basement
Police found a body believed to be Oscar Sanchez-Munoz in a flooded basement after his family returned to a home investigators had already searched.
Police found a body in the basement of a Kansas City-area home after the family returned to clean up from a fire and smelled a strong odor coming from below. The basement was flooded, cluttered with debris and had a partially collapsed stairway, conditions that kept the 22-year-old from being found during earlier searches.
The discovery ended a search that stretched across Kansas City, Missouri, Independence, Missouri, and nearby Kansas City, Kansas after a June 16 shooting spree on Interstate 70 and Interstate 670. The attacks unfolded over about 30 minutes, from roughly 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and involved five separate shootings that left one person dead and four others injured. One of the victims was an Uber driver taking Argentina fans to a World Cup match at Arrowhead Stadium. Police said the violence was not otherwise linked to the tournament.
Kansas City police identified Sanchez-Munoz as the suspect in the shootings and said he was also wanted on a separate June 11 Wyandotte County warrant tied to another shooting investigation. The FBI had offered up to $25,000 for information leading to his arrest.
The search intensified after officers traced him to homes in Independence and near 16th Street and Kensington Avenue. A standoff at the Independence house ended after a fire caused major damage, and five dogs died in the blaze. The body was later found in the basement of a different home that had already been searched. Detectives traced him and his residence through the June 11 investigation, and the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office was confirming the body’s identity.
Sources
- [1]nytimes.com
- [2]kmbc.com
- [3]kshb.com
- [4]fox4kc.com
Marcus Chen
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