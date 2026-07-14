Body camera shows Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo spared ticket in Vegas stop

Body-camera video shows Gov. Joe Lombardo identifying himself during a May 15 Vegas stop, and the Metro officer let him drive away without a citation.

The body-camera timeline shows a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sergeant stopping Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo near Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip on May 15, then ending the encounter without a ticket after Lombardo identified himself. The governor was driving a light-gray Ford pickup truck, and his wife, first lady Donna Lombardo, was in the passenger seat when the officer approached over a suspected red-light violation or a failure to come to a complete stop before turning right.

As the sergeant began explaining why he had pulled the truck over, Lombardo cut in: “I’m Joe Lombardo.” The officer answered, “I’m aware.” The exchange ended soon after, and no citation was issued.

AI-generated illustration

Before becoming governor, he spent eight years as sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the same agency that stopped him on the Strip. The body-camera footage was made public in July 2026.

Source: Las Vegas Review-Journal

At a stop like this, the officer checks the driver’s license, registration and insurance, explains the violation and then decides whether to issue a warning or a citation. In this case, the interaction was brief, the driver was recognized immediately and the stop ended without a ticket.

Photo by Kindel Media

Lombardo’s campaign said he “spoke with the officer, fully complied with all instructions, and was promptly on his way,” and denied any special treatment. Steve Grammas, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, said the stop was routine and called it “a big nothing.” Grammas said officers often stop drivers, explain the reason and let them go, and he suggested the officer likely already knew Lombardo’s identity. He also said there was little reason to run the governor’s license because a former sheriff and governor would be unlikely to have warrants or a suspended license.