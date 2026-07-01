Body of 18-year-old recovered after River Wye search in Powys

An 18-year-old died during a Duke of Edinburgh’s Award expedition after a River Wye search in Glasbury ended with a body recovery.

Police, mountain rescue volunteers and firefighters recovered the body of an 18-year-old from the River Wye in Glasbury, Powys, after a multi-agency search on Tuesday evening. Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed the death after emergency services were called to the river, where the teenager had been taking part in a Duke of Edinburgh’s Award expedition.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award said it was “deeply saddened” to confirm that a young person had drowned while on a DofE expedition in Powys, Wales. Reports said the teenager entered the water near Glasbury Bridge and could not be located, triggering the search along the riverbank and through the water.

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The River Wye crossing at Glasbury is a familiar point in mid Wales, but it has also been the scene of previous multi-agency searches involving police and rescue teams. That history has renewed attention on the risks associated with river crossings and water safety during outdoor expeditions, especially where fast-moving water or cold conditions can turn a routine section of a route into a sudden hazard.

The incident is likely to intensify scrutiny of how youth adventure programmes assess danger in real time, particularly on expeditions built around navigation, endurance and outdoor decision-making. In cases like this, the key questions are not abstract: whether route planning accounted for the river conditions, how supervision was structured, and how quickly the risk was recognised once the teenager entered the water.

Source: Jaggery | Geograph

The fatality has also drawn attention because the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is a long-running programme that involves school-age and college-age young people in demanding outdoor settings. With the body now recovered, the focus shifts from the search operation to the safety standards behind it, and to whether a crossing at Glasbury should have been treated as an unavoidable tragedy or a preventable failure in expedition judgement.