Bologna protests erupt after police restraint death of Moroccan-born man

Bologna's prosecutor opened a probe after Abderrahim Fakir, 42, died face-down under police restraint, sparking clashes and comparisons to George Floyd.

Bologna’s public prosecutor’s office opened an investigation after Abderrahim Fakir, a 42-year-old Moroccan-born entrepreneur who moved to Italy at age 5, died while being forcibly restrained by police. Hundreds of demonstrators then poured into the streets of Bologna, and clashes with police continued into Monday.

Footage that spread widely online showed Fakir face-down on the ground, repeatedly calling for help before he fell still. Police had been called after reports that he was behaving aggressively and damaging a vehicle, but the circumstances of the restraint and the moments before his death have become the center of the dispute now before investigators.

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The video and the death have jolted Italian politics and public debate. Protesters, human rights campaigners and opposition parties have demanded answers, while comparisons to George Floyd’s 2020 death in the United States have fueled anger over the use of force against a man whose family and supporters describe him as part of Italy’s immigrant community.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for a full investigation and condemned the clashes, signaling that the political fallout has moved well beyond a local police incident. The unrest in Bologna was not only a street confrontation; it quickly became a test of how Italy handles deaths during police restraint, especially when the victim is a Moroccan-born man whose life and death now sit at the intersection of policing, race and belonging.

Source: guim.co.uk

The prosecutor’s office will now have to sort the officers’ account from the video evidence and other findings. In Italy, that criminal inquiry is the mechanism that can establish whether the use of restraint was lawful, whether force was excessive and whether any officers should face charges.

Photo by Leo Sacchi

For many protesters, the issue was not limited to one arrest attempt in Bologna. The death of Fakir, captured on video and shared across social media, has become a symbol of a broader demand for accountability in cases where police restraint ends in death, especially for immigrant communities watching how the state responds.