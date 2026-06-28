Bomb blast and gunfire kill three Rangers in Karachi attack

A blast and sustained gunfire hit a Rangers compound in Karachi, killing three personnel and exposing how militancy can still reach Pakistan’s biggest city.

A blast and sustained gunfire tore through a Sindh Rangers facility in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar area, killing three paramilitary personnel and wounding four others, the Pakistan military said. The attack on June 27 unfolded near University Road and Mosamiat Chowrangi, close to several universities and the Pakistan Meteorological Department, sending smoke and panic through a densely watched part of the city.

Witnesses said the assault began with a loud explosion and was followed by heavy firing that lasted about 15 minutes. A restaurant owner nearby said, “The ground felt like it does when there is an earthquake,” and added that when people stepped outside, “there was smoke everywhere ... then the gunfire started.” By the time a Reuters reporter reached the scene, the fighting had ended and the area was calm.

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Casualty counts for the attackers differed across the first official accounts as the picture of the assault developed. Initial reports said three militants were killed, while later Pakistani reporting put the number at four attackers and an ISPR statement said five terrorists were eliminated. Other reporting said the assailants rammed a vehicle into the main gate before the firefight, and Sindh Police Inspector General Javed Alam Odho said four attackers were killed in the assault on the Rangers headquarters in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

Source: hindustantimes.com

The strike carries weight well beyond one compound. Major attacks in Karachi have been relatively rare in recent years, even as militancy has surged in Pakistan’s border regions with Afghanistan and strained ties between Islamabad and Kabul. The city was last jolted by the October 2024 blast near Karachi airport that killed two Chinese nationals and a Pakistani national and wounded at least 11 others, a reminder of how quickly violence in Karachi can threaten foreign interests as well as local security.

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That wider backdrop makes the Rangers attack a warning sign for Pakistan’s internal security posture. One major annual security report recorded 699 terrorist attacks and 1,034 terrorism-related deaths in 2025, while the Global Terrorism Index 2026 ranked Pakistan first worldwide for terrorism impact, citing 1,139 terrorism-related deaths in 2025. An assault on a Rangers installation in the country’s commercial capital puts new pressure on security forces already stretched between counterterrorism duties, urban protection and the risk that violence from the western borderlands could spill deeper into the country’s political and economic core.